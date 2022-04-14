Romanian President names seven new ambassadors

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees accrediting seven ambassadors, the Presidential Administration reports.

Decree on the accreditation of Theodora-Magdalena Mircea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Cuba, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, Saint Lucia, and the as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Jamaica, residing in Havana;

Decree on the accreditation of Ms. Răduţa Dana Matache, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of the Philippines, and as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Palau, residing in Manila;

Decree on the accreditation of Ms. Gabriela Dancău, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Italian Republic and the Republic of Malta, and as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of San Marino, residing in Rome;

Decree on the accreditation of Mr. Ion Naval as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Turkmenistan, residing in Ashgabat;

Decree on the accreditation of Mr. Florin Marius Tacu as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Sultanate of Oman, residing in Muscat;

Decree on the accreditation of Mr. Nicusor Daniel Tănase as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the State of Qatar, residing in Doha;

Decree on the accreditation of Mr. Octavian-Bogdan Bădică as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the United Arab Emirates, residing in Abu Dhabi.