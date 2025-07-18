Romanian President Nicuşor Dan, official visit to Germany

President Nicuşor Dan is paying an official visit to Germany on Friday, at the invitation of his counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, with whom he held talks. The head of state also met with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with the discussions expected to focus on economic cooperation projects and investments in sectors such as defense, energy, automotive, industrial, but also on close coordination regarding European affairs and in the fields of security and defense.

The President of Romania stated that he discussed with the German Chancellor Romania’s involvement in Ukraine’s reconstruction and the hybrid war that Russia is waging across European countries.

“We discussed the possibilities of collaboration regarding the reconstruction of Ukraine, and of course, we also talked about the European path of the Republic of Moldova and the support that our countries, together with our European partners, are providing for Moldova’s EU integration,” said Nicușor Dan.

“We also discussed the hybrid war that Russia has been waging for several years within European countries and the possibility of collaborating between ourselves and with our European partners to counter this hybrid warfare,” he added.

Nicușor Dan also mentioned that they had talks about the Romanian minority in Germany and extended an invitation to the German Chancellor to visit Romania:

“We talked about the German minority in Romania and the Romanian minority in Germany. I thanked the German government for the conditions it provides to the Romanian minority living here. Last but not least, I invited Chancellor Merz to visit Romania in the near future.”

“For several years now, we’ve been witnessing increasing attempts to divide the European Union and NATO. We want and aim to face these attempts only through democratic means. The seriousness of this attack was evident in the first round of elections in Romania, but fortunately, Romanian democracy was able to respond effectively in the presidential elections,” said the German Chancellor in response to a question regarding Russian interference and sabotage actions from Moscow.

Nicușor Dan welcomed the messages from NATO and the EU condemning hostile cyber activities carried out by entities under the command of the Russian Federation’s Military Intelligence Service (GRU) in Europe:

“I want to welcome today’s statements in which NATO and the EU spoke explicitly about Russian influence in European countries, specifically in Romania and in the Romanian elections. I believe this is an important step toward understanding what has happened in Romania over the past year.”

In his turn, the Chancellor stated that Germany would expand its collaboration with Romania in various fields, including security and defense.

“Our economic relations are a success story,” he said.

“During the election campaign in Romania, you demonstrated that you represent a democratic, European Romania. You have sent a strong political signal that reached far beyond Romania’s borders. All of us in Europe, and in Germany, followed the Romanian elections closely. All the more so, allow me to congratulate you on your election as President of Romania,” the German Chancellor added at the opening of the press conference in Berlin.

Chancellor Merz also praised Romania’s stance on Ukraine and stated that Romania plays a significant role in NATO. He thanked the Romanian President for the “open discussion” they had during their meeting in Berlin.

The Presidential Administration had previoulsy announced that the President of Romania, Nicuşor Dan, will pay an official visit to Berlin, in the Federal Republic of Germany, on Friday.

“The program of the visit includes official talks with Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, followed by participation in a meeting with German businessmen, as well as a meeting with representatives of the Romanian community”.

It specifies that the visit takes place at the invitation of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, “in the context of deepening the Romanian-German dialogue at a high level, and reflects the excellent, strategic relations between the two countries”.

“The Romanian-German dialogue is based on close cooperation at the bilateral, European and allied levels, as well as on solid historical and interpersonal ties between the two countries. The talks with the President and the Federal Chancellor will focus on developing Romanian-German collaboration in areas of interest, with an emphasis on economic cooperation projects and investments in sectors such as defense, energy, automotive, industrial, but also on close coordination regarding European affairs and in the areas of security and defense. Germany is Romania’s main economic partner and an ally that contributes significantly to ensuring European security,” the Presidential Administration says.

According to the cited source, the agenda will also include continued support for Ukraine and efforts to ensure a just and sustainable peace, supporting the Republic of Moldova and its European path, maintaining unity of action and the EU’s competitiveness globally, as well as developing transatlantic relations.

“On the way to Germany with President Nicușor Dan, Deputy Prime Minister Dragos Anastasiu and Ministers Oana Țoiu (Foreign Affairs), Ionuț Moșteanu (Defense) and Radu Miruță (Economy). The President of Romania will meet with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as with the business community and Romanians living in Germany. We are strengthening bilateral relations, defending Romania’s security through better collaboration in the defense industry and increasing prosperity with greater private sector investment,” USR chairman, German-born Dominic Fritz (mayor of Timisoara), also wrote on Facebook on Friday.