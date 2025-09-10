President Nicușor Dan reacted on Wednesday after Poland mobilized its own and NATO air forces to shoot down drones following a Russian airstrike on western Ukraine. The president said Romania would continue to “fully support Ukraine and its courageous people, who continue to be subjected to merciless attacks every day.”
“Russia has demonstrated again, also through the flagrant violation of Polish airspace last night, that it is behaving aggressively, constantly testing our limits and defying all our efforts to achieve peace. This is unacceptable, Russia must be stopped and pressured to come to the negotiation table. Romania stands in full solidarity with Poland, our Ally and strategic partner. We are united to make NATO and especially the Eastern Flank, from the Baltic to the Black Sea, more secure. We will also continue to fully support Ukraine and its brave people who continue to be under merciless attack every day,” President Nicusor Dan posted on X platform.
Nicușor Dan’s reaction comes after Poland shot down drones on Wednesday that had entered its airspace during a large-scale Russian attack in western Ukraine. The NATO member state called the incursion “an act of aggression,” marking the first clash between Russia and an alliance member during the war in the neighboring country.
Earlier, Romanian Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu also responded. He stated that Romania will “respond firmly” to any attempt by Moscow to endanger EU security. “Romania is in constant contact with its allies. We stand in solidarity with Poland and, together with NATO allies, will respond firmly to any Russian attempt to threaten European security,” he said.
On Wednesday morning, after Poland declared maximum alert and reported that unmanned aerial vehicles had violated its airspace, Romania scrambled two fighter jets following detection by Ministry of National Defense (MApN) radars of a group of Russian drones near the country’s border, the military announced. Residents in the northern part of Tulcea County received a RO-Alert message.
Romanians should not be worried
President Nicuşor Dan says, commenting on the situation in Poland, where several Russian drones entered the national airspace, that there have been no such incidents in Romania, but “we had one accidentally”, a few hundred meters from the border. He claimed that, in a similar situation, the procedures are prepared to react in the same way, and people should not be worried.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002