President Nicușor Dan reacted on Wednesday after Poland mobilized its own and NATO air forces to shoot down drones following a Russian airstrike on western Ukraine. The president said Romania would continue to “fully support Ukraine and its courageous people, who continue to be subjected to merciless attacks every day.”

“Russia has demonstrated again, also through the flagrant violation of Polish airspace last night, that it is behaving aggressively, constantly testing our limits and defying all our efforts to achieve peace. This is unacceptable, Russia must be stopped and pressured to come to the negotiation table. Romania stands in full solidarity with Poland, our Ally and strategic partner. We are united to make NATO and especially the Eastern Flank, from the Baltic to the Black Sea, more secure. We will also continue to fully support Ukraine and its brave people who continue to be under merciless attack every day,” President Nicusor Dan posted on X platform.

Nicușor Dan’s reaction comes after Poland shot down drones on Wednesday that had entered its airspace during a large-scale Russian attack in western Ukraine. The NATO member state called the incursion “an act of aggression,” marking the first clash between Russia and an alliance member during the war in the neighboring country.

Earlier, Romanian Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu also responded. He stated that Romania will “respond firmly” to any attempt by Moscow to endanger EU security. “Romania is in constant contact with its allies. We stand in solidarity with Poland and, together with NATO allies, will respond firmly to any Russian attempt to threaten European security,” he said.

On Wednesday morning, after Poland declared maximum alert and reported that unmanned aerial vehicles had violated its airspace, Romania scrambled two fighter jets following detection by Ministry of National Defense (MApN) radars of a group of Russian drones near the country’s border, the military announced. Residents in the northern part of Tulcea County received a RO-Alert message.

Romanians should not be worried

President Nicuşor Dan says, commenting on the situation in Poland, where several Russian drones entered the national airspace, that there have been no such incidents in Romania, but “we had one accidentally”, a few hundred meters from the border. He claimed that, in a similar situation, the procedures are prepared to react in the same way, and people should not be worried.

“In the first moment, solidarity with Poland, was a justified measure. All NATO states expressed their solidarity. We have not had incidents of this kind, that is, what we had, we had accidentally, a few hundred meters from the border. If it happens, the procedures are prepared to react in the same way, but people should not be worried,” said Nicuşor Dan, on Wednesday, when asked by journalists about what happened in Poland and whether he can guarantee that Romania will react in the same way in a similar situation.

He was also asked by journalists what reaction Romania could have in a situation like Poland’s and whether the authorities are prepared.

“Following the law that Parliament passed, if I’m not mistaken in March, (ed. – which allows the army to shoot down drones entering Romanian airspace) and the subsequent procedures in the CSAT, the procedures are ready,” replied Nicușor Dan.

The president was also asked whether the alert level had been raised in Romania, which on Tuesday night raised two F-16 fighter jets of the Romanian Air Force from the ground, following the massive drone attack in Ukraine. “No. What I want to tell you is that Romania is ready and people should not be worried,” replied President Nicușor Dan.