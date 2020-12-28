Romanian President pays visit to R. of Moldova

President Klaus Iohanniswill pay a visit to Chisinau on Tuesday, December 29, upon the invitation of the new President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. The Romanians President is the first head of state welcomed by Maia Sandu, reads a press release by the Romanian Presidential Administration.

“Romania’s President, Mr. Klaus Iohannis will pay an official visit to Chisinau, on Tuesday, December 29, upon the invitation of the President of the Republic of Moldova, Mrs. Maia Sandu. This will be the first top level visit welcomed by Maia Sandu in Chisinau, after taking over the President term, following the overwhelming vote cast by the Moldovan citizens at the presidential elections of November 25,” reads the press release.

According to the above mentioned source, the Romanian President’s visit to Chisinau “will provide a framework to send a strong message of endorsement for the new President of the Republic of Moldova, in a historical moment for the European path of the Republic of Moldova, and also a message of support for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, in the effort of democratization, of irreversible enforcement of the principles of the rule of law and of enhancement both of the European path and also of the privileged relation with Romania”.

The two presidents will tackle concrete topics regarding Romania’s support for the citizens of the R. of Moldova, including amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the Republic’s economic and social growth.

At the same time, the two presidents are to adopt a Joint Statement that aims at enhancing the strategic bilateral partnership, “by reiterating the special tie between Bucharest and Chisinau at the tenth anniversary since the signing of the Strategic Partnership for European Accession of the R. of Moldova, as well as the republic’s commitment to follow the European path and to enforce the democratic reforms that are needed in this regard”, reads the press release.