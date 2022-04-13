Romanian President, PM, Belgian PM visit Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 57

Romanian PM Nicolae Ciuca, together with the President Klaus Iohannis and the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, have visited the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base 57 on Wednesday.

President Klaus Iohannis told Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base 57 on Wednesday that “we will continue our efforts to ensure the North Atlantic Alliance’s prompt, determined and robust response to any possible challenge or threat.”

“Dear Romanian military, and those from other NATO member states, you are standing shoulder to shoulder here and today you are the concrete expression of our determination to further strengthen the discouragement and defense of allies in the Black Sea region. Thank you, Prime Minister De Croo, for the contribution of the Belgian military in Romania!

We will continue our efforts to ensure a prompt, determined and robust response from the North Atlantic Alliance to any possible challenge or threat. As we decided at the recent Brussels Summit, we will accelerate the Alliance’s transformation to strengthen NATO’s long-term deterrent and defense stance, especially on the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea. We are working to make the four new Battlegroups operational as soon as possible, one of which will be in Romania. It will contribute, together with the other allied structures, to the strengthening of security on the entire Eastern Flank, in a coherent and unitary way, being a first step towards balancing the allied presence on the Flank “, said Klaus Iohannis.

In his turn, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “we must be prepared for a lasting crisis and for the situation in which this crisis will extend closer to our border.”

“We are living in difficult times, which we did not think we would live in the 21st century. We must be prepared for a lasting crisis and for the situation in which this crisis will extend closer to our border. (…) We need to take our defense seriously and reflect on it in our decisions. It is time to move from an advanced presence to an advanced defense and to the implementation of the decision taken by our leaders on March 24 at the extraordinary summit in Brussels. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the worst threat to Euro-Atlantic security in recent years. We strongly condemn the mass invasion of Ukraine, the ruthless attacks of Russian troops on civilians, violate the provisions of international law and humanity, and deplore the tragic loss of life, enormous human suffering and destruction caused by the illegal, unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Russia,” PM Ciuca also said.