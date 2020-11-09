Romanian President sends congratulatory message to Joe Biden, vows Romania’s commitment to defence expenses

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has sent a congratulatory message to the U.S. President-elect, Joseph Biden on Monday, thanking him for the contribution he brought to the Romanian-US strategic partnership while he was Vice-President of the United States and vowing Romania’ commitment to the defence expenses,

“Mr President-elect, it is my great honour and pleasure to congratulating you for being elected as President of the United States of America. (…)” reads the President Iohannis’ message posted on the official website of the Romanian Presidential Administration.

President Iohannis underlines that Romania remains firmly committed to continuing to promote the two countries’ shared strategic security, defence and economic goals, as a reliable strategic partner of the United States.

“Your term as President of the United States of America will certainly mark the further consolidation of the already excellent co-operation between Romania and the United States, to which you have already made a substantial contribution, as Vice President,” the Romanian head of state pointed out.

“I look forward to celebrating, in 2021, the 10th anniversary of the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century between Romania and the United States, adopted during your term as Vice President. Romania and the United States share the values of democracy, human rights, good governance, and the rule of law, with our strategic partnership making a decisive contribution to the democratic transformation of my country.”

Iohannis points out that Romania is firmly on the United States’s side facing the current challenges, from health to economy and climate change, from security to human rights, with the aim being to secure a better future for the Romanian and American nations.

“As a strategic partner of the United States and an ally in NATO, Romania remains committed to contributing to burden sharing and to continuing to contribute to the security, prosperity and resilience of the global democracy community. I wish you every success in your tenure as President of the United States of America in the ongoing complex context and I look forward to working together to promote our common goals, ” President Iohannis concludes.