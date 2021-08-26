Romanian president summons meeting with Health, Education ministers on school year start

President Klaus Iohannis has summoned a work session on Thursday with Minister of Health, Ioana Mihaila, as well as the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, to discuss about the start of the new school year.

According to the Presidential Administration, the sitting was summoned at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace for 17:00hrs.

Education minister had already announced some measures about the new school year to start on September 13. Sorin Cîmpeanu said that parents will get a form to give their consent or not on vaccination their children. For this, in every school there will be a person to keep in touch with the parents.

School in Romania is planned to start on Sept. 13 with all students attending classes physically if the Covid incidence rate is below 6 per 1,000 inhabitants.