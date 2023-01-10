Romanians’ electronic ID cards will be issued until the end of the year, free of charge

Electronic ID cards will be issued throughout the country by the end of the year and will be free of any charge. From 2030, anyone who wants to leave the country will have to have such a document or passport. The project was put out for public debate by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and is to be approved by the Government.

The new electronic identity cards with a chip should be issued nationally by the end of this year, and the cost of 67 lei, now requested for their issuance in the pilot project in Cluj, will be borne by the state, the project states debated by the MAI.

News regarding the new identity cards

One of the main major changes proposed by the MAI is aimed at the state bearing the cost of issuing the new electronic identity cards, from the funds allocated for this purpose through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The objective of the investment is to reach the number of 8,500,000 citizens for whom the electronic identity card is issued.

Another major change proposed by the MAI concerns the information that appears on the new electronic identity cards. The place of birth will only be in electronic format, stored on the chip of the electronic identity card, without being present even on the new simple identity cards. This is because from September 2023, according to the MAI, a new IT system should operate – the Integrated IT System for the Issuance of Civil Status Acts (SIIEASC). In this IT system the place of birth will be stored and generated.

The home address will remain inscribed on the simple identity cards, but it will no longer be inscribed on the back of the electronic identity card, as at present. The home and residence address will also be stored on the chip of the electronic identity card. The registration of the home address only in the electronic support of the electronic identity card (CEI) will be done in order to eliminate the obligation to change the CEI when you want to change your address, the substantiation note states. The procedure for changing the address will be provided exclusively in the digital environment, without having to go to the counter.

Likewise, Romanians will no longer have to present civil status certificates when submitting the application for the issuance of the CEI.

Electronic identity cards will also be issued optionally for minors up to 14 years old, at the request of both parents, the project also states.