Ahead of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, a new IRSOP survey reveals that Romanians continue to admire America and see it as a global leader — both economically and militarily.
According to the poll, 78% of Romanians have a good or very good opinion of the United States, while only 21% express a negative view.
Over half of respondents (52%) believe that no other country will surpass the U.S. in the foreseeable future, while 45% think another power — such as China — could overtake it.
When asked about Washington’s global influence, 62% describe it as positive, compared to 34% who see it as negative.
U.S. Seen as a Continued Global Leader
A majority (55%) of respondents believe that America will continue to lead the world over the next decade, while 41% expect it to lose ground to China or Russia.
The U.S. also retains its reputation as a hub of innovation: 60% of Romanians say they fear Artificial Intelligence will become a “catastrophe,” but 35% believe it will ultimately improve human life — a sign of ambivalence toward technological leadership.
Romanians Favor the U.S. Military Presence
Romania’s relationship with the United States is viewed favorably in the defense sphere.
More than half (55%) of respondents consider the current U.S. military presence in Romania “adequate,” while 31% believe it should be increased.
Overall, 60% support expanding the number of U.S. military bases in the country, with only 37% opposed.
Strong Dollar, Weak Entrepreneurship at Home
Most respondents expect the U.S. dollar to remain strong — 65% see it as “powerful” or “very powerful” in the coming years.
At the same time, the survey highlights dissatisfaction with Romania’s business environment: 68% believe the country does not encourage entrepreneurship, while only 27% think it does.
Romanians Prefer American Investment to Military Cooperation
When asked what topic President Nicușor Dan should prioritize during his upcoming visit to Washington, nearly half of respondents (44%) cited attracting U.S. investment.
Other priorities include military cooperation (23%), visa liberalization (15%), and tariff reductions for Romanian exports (13%).
Political Sympathies and Perceptions
Asked which U.S. party they sympathize with more, 38% favor the Republican Party of President Donald Trump, while 33% support the Democratic Party of former President Joe Biden. A quarter of respondents remain neutral.
The IRSOP poll was conducted by phone between October 2–8, 2025, on a representative sample of 1,017 adults across Romania.
