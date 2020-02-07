Romanians to travel to Russia more easily

Citizens from 53 countries, including from Romania, will be able to apply for simplified online visas to travel to Russia starting next year.

The 16-day e-visas will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021, for citizens of the European Union and different countries in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, as Russian deputy FM Yevgeny Ivanov told the Kommersant business daily, quoted by Moscow Times.

However, U.S., British and Canadian citizens are not yet eligible for Russian e-visas due to their countries’ tensed relations with Russia.

At present, Romanians can obtain visas to travel to Russia based on an invitation, which might come, for instance, from a Russian citizen, or based on a hotel booking. Based on that visa, Romanians can stay in Russia maximum 30 days. At the same time, before traveling to Russia, Romanians must obtain a travel medical insurance.