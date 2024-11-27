Romanians to Travel Visa-Free to US for Tourism, Business in 2025
Romanians will be able to travel to the US without visas, for tourism and business purposes, from 2025, announces the Romanian Embassy in Washington. The State Department says Romania has met the visa refusal rate criterion for qualification in the Visa Waiver Program – 2.61%.
The State Department published on Wednesday the status of the B1/B2 visa denial rate for fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024). Romania has fallen below the 3% threshold imposed by US law, thus meeting one of the main criteria for joining the program.
During fiscal year 2024, Romanian citizens filed 80,596 B1/B2 visa applications worldwide, almost double the number of applications in the previous fiscal year. US diplomatic and consular offices granted over 78,000 B1/B2 visas, a record number for Romania, according to the Romanian Embassy in the US.
“Romania’s accession process to the Visa Waiver Program was extremely fair and transparent, and the US authorities’ assessment of Romania is almost complete. Romanians will be able to travel to the United States without visas from 2025, offering this generation the chance to make their friendship with the American people even stronger and the opportunity to build an even more prosperous partnership,” said Andrei Muraru, Romania’s ambassador to the United States.
