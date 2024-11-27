Romanians to Travel Visa-Free to US for Tourism, Business in 2025

“The technical process is almost complete and we want this process to end. The actual announcement is imminent. We anticipate that somewhere in early January, and the actual entry will be somewhere in March-April,” Andrei Muraru told Digi24.

After meeting the technical criteria, a process spanning several months follows, during which assessments by American authorities and an expert-level visit will take place.

According to US law, the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with the Secretary of State, designates a country to join the Visa Waiver Program if it meets certain technical requirements. A mandatory condition for a country to be considered eligible is that the visitor visa (type B) rejection rate be less than 3% in the year preceding entry into the program. Romania has set a goal of achieving a visa rejection rate of less than 3% in the current US fiscal year (October 1, 2023-September 30, 2024).