Auditors found that high personnel expenses in towns and communes may limit their development. They noted that the current legal framework “does not provide the necessary tools to efficiently reorganize local administration and address the specific needs of communities.”

A report by the Romanian Court of Accounts, conducted between April and November 2024, analyzed the organization and functioning of small towns and communes in relation to population served and services provided. It found that, based on population thresholds set by law, many towns and communes no longer met the criteria for their current classification in 2023.

“As of 2023, 119 towns did not meet the minimum demographic requirement of 10,000 inhabitants, representing over half (55%) of the total 216 towns. Additionally, 432 communes (15% of all communes) did not meet the minimum population criterion,” the report states, reminding that the legal threshold for towns is 10,000 inhabitants and for communes, 1,500 inhabitants.

The report highlights a “significant discrepancy between the legislative requirements for establishing communes or declaring towns and the demographic reality of certain localities in Romania, meaning that many would not fit their current classification if evaluated based on population.”

Auditors emphasized that “demographic criteria for classifying localities as towns or communes no longer correspond to current population dynamics. Moreover, the lack of clear and reliable indicators, along with difficulties in calculating and interpreting existing ones, significantly affects the ability to assess localities.”

The report also points to the management of local resources, noting that annual legislative exceptions, although intended to balance local budgets, “may affect the long-term financial autonomy of local administrative units (ATUs).”

“In 2023, only 27% of communes and 34% of small towns financed more than 50% of their expenditures from own revenues. However, the capacity to fund operations from own revenues increased annually from 2021 to 2023, more for communes than for small towns. The high share of personnel expenses may indicate limited resources for ATU development,” the auditors report. Only 31% of communes covered personnel costs from own revenues in 2023, down from 52% in 2022 and 44% in 2021, while 76% of small towns covered such costs in 2023, compared to 85% in 2022 and 81% in 2021.

Compared to municipalities and county councils, towns and communes face greater challenges in attracting staff. Personnel costs in communes are significantly lower than in towns serving similar populations. Additionally, small ATU budgets face extra pressure from costs for personal assistants for people with severe disabilities, which increased by 7% in personnel and 38% in payments from 2021–2023.

Regarding local public administration salaries, the report notes that the current system for setting mayoral and deputy mayor coefficients, which affects salaries of administrative staff, creates discrepancies between towns and communes with similar population sizes. This can lead to higher salary costs in towns while public services may not match the level expected.

The audit also highlights that “dependence on state budget funding and difficulties in collecting own revenues are major challenges” for towns and communes.

“This financial dependence is amplified by annual laws providing exceptions that, while helping to balance short-term budgets, may affect long-term autonomy and development. (…) For better strategic planning of local development and strengthening ATU financial autonomy, it is essential to initiate a systemic analysis and legislative reform process. These efforts could strengthen the institutional and functional framework of local public administration, ensure efficient local budget management, and better align community needs, available resources, and services provided,” the report states.

It also notes that significant disparities remain between urban and rural areas regarding access to healthcare, education, and basic utilities.

The document concludes that the current legal framework “does not provide the necessary tools to efficiently reorganize local administration and meet the specific needs of communities.”

“Changing a locality’s administrative status is difficult and rarely successful. In recent years, there have been several attempts to downgrade towns to communes or merge communes with towns, but most failed due to not meeting the requirements of the Referendum Law,” the Court of Accounts emphasizes.