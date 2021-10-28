Romania’s National Plan for Recovery and Resilience gets the final nod from ECOFIN

Valdis Dombrovskis, the executive vice-president of the European Commission announced on Twitter today that Romania’s and other two countries’ national recovery and resilience plans had got the final nods from the EU finance ministers :“Excellent news: EU finance ministers approved #RRF recovery plans from Estonia, Finland and Romania. Total number of approved plans = 22. And money is starting to flow to where it is needed. Focus now: put the plans into effect as soon as possible.”

Romanian Interim Prime Minister Florin Cîțu confirmed after the meeting of EU Finance Ministers that Romania’s RRF has taken the last step in terms of EU approval and will be implemented. He said that in December Romania should receive the first tranche of European funds.

“It was a shorter ECOFIN meeting than usual. The good part is that there were no questions or observations at the Romanian RRF It was a presentation by the Minister of Finance. It was a very short presentation. Everything related to the European Commission has been done, it is now on our shoulders. The implementation of the RRF is coming and we should have the first money in December. The ordinance is already given, we have to adopt a government resolution. Some acts can be done in Parliament, if we do not have a Government, through a bill. There is no problem “, said Florin Cîțu.

He said a government could be voted on next week.

After the EU’s Finance ministers gave their green light to the RFF, Romania can ask for EUR 3.7 billion in advance, meaning 13% of the total sum allotted to Romania.