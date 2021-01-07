Romania’s new ambassadors to UK, Russia and Canada, approved by the foreign policy committees

Romania will have new ambassadors to the UK, Russian Federation, Canada, Bulgaria and Cyprus, with the new names being approved by the joint parliamentary committees of foreign policy.

Laura Daniela Popescu is proposes as the new ambassador to the UK, Cristian Istrate, for Moscow and Bogdan Mănoiu for Canada. Dan Mihalache, former ambassador in London received the go-ahead to take over the ambassador’s office in Cyprus.

Overall, the joint foreign policy committees have given green light for nine proposed ambassadors.

Dan Mihalache was Romania’s ambassador to the United Kingdom. Previously he was one of President Klaus Iohannis’ advisers and chief of the Presidential Chancellery. In 2015 he featured in a footage released in mass media showing him sleeping during a delegation in Serbia.

Laura Daniela Popescu was foreign policy adviser within the Presidential Administration (2015-2017) and she is currently head of mission in London, after Mihalache left. She is also expert on European Affairs within the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

The new ambassador to Moscow, Cristian Istrate, is a security expert, also specialized on NATO and gun control. He has been Romania’s permanent representative upon the international organizations in Vienna. He was ambassador in Oslo during 2006-2011 and general director of the Strategic Affairs Department of MFA (2011-2013).

List of new approved ambassadors

Nineta Bărbulescu, proposed for Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam;

Dan Adrian Bălănescu, proposed for Indonesia, East Timor;

Dan Sorin Mihalache – Cyprus;

Brândușa Ioana Predescu – Bulgaria;

Laura Daniela Popescu -UK;

Daniela Mariana Țane Sezonov – India, The Maldives, Bangladesh and Nepal;

Cristian Istrate – Russian Federation;

Răzvan Rotundu – Georgia;

Bogdan Mănoiu – Canada.