The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected on Thursday the complaint of President Nicușor Dan regarding the new law on combating antisemitism and xenophobia. He had complained about the unclear nature of the notions of “legionnaire” and “fascist”.

After this rejection, the law returns to the president’s desk for promulgation. Thursday’s session was the first since Simina Tănăsescu was elected president of the Constitutional Court. It is also the first session in the new formula of the Constitutional Court, which includes the three newly appointed constitutional judges: Mihai Busuioc, Csaba Asztalos and Dacian Cosmin Dragoș.

Previously, the Constitutional Court had rejected a complaint from the AUR party on this issue.

The president’s approach had been criticized, among others, by some historians.

President Nicușor Dan explained, in a press conference on Monday, the reason why he decided to attack the law at the CCR.

“Obviously, I am not a person who would encourage this type of demonstrations and I want us all to ask the Prosecutor’s Office what happened to the tens or maybe hundreds of threats that journalists received during the months of November-December 2024. So here we are talking about some extremely, extremely concrete facts, threats against journalists, or what happened to the threats against Mr. Vexler received immediately after this law was put into the parliamentary circuit,” the president declared. Nicușor Dan said that these are “extremely, extremely concrete issues and to which the Romanian state must react extremely, extremely firmly,” but we must look at the content of the law.

“There are some extremely unclear issues there, and I’ll give you an example. In the city of Făgăraș there is a small association that deals with promoting the Resistance in the Făgăraș Mountains, it organizes exhibitions, all kinds of events like that. Among the members of the Resistance in the Făgăraș Mountains there are a few people who in their past were part of the legionary movement. The question is: does this association have a legionary character or not? – because the law does not tell us. And, if it has a legionary character, do these people have to go to prison or not? – because the law tells us that if you found an association with a legionary character, you have to go to prison. I think not, I think it is legitimate to promote the Anti-Communist Resistance in the Făgăraș Mountains”, argued Nicușor Dan.

The president said that “there are many such ambiguities that leave room for arbitrariness”.

“Obviously, we must have a law that condemns xenophobic, anti-Semitic, racist manifestations of any kind, without question, but such a law must be very clear, so as not to leave room for interpretations and possible abuses,” President Dan explained why he challenged the law at the CCR.