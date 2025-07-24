Romsilva Restructures: 12 Forestry Units, 10% Directors Kept

After Romsilva’s reorganization, only 12 forest directorates will remain out of the current 41, and 90% of the directors of the National Forest Administration will be cut—leading to budget savings of 19 million lei, Environment Minister Diana Buzoianu announced following Thursday’s Government meeting.
She presented key details about the draft Government decision to reform the institution, which will be published for public consultation on the ministry’s website.
“One month later, we are now presenting a concrete proposal for a Government decision to reorganize Romsilva,” said Buzoianu. “This reform is built on three main pillars. First, the regionalization of forest directorates. Currently, there are 41—one for each county. Our proposal reduces them to just 12.”
Buzoianu emphasized the need to streamline Romsilva’s operations:
“There is no real need for 41 directorates. The administrative structure is too large and inefficient. We propose shifting to a regional structure.”
She noted that currently, each directorate has between two and four directors. Under the new structure, each regional directorate will have only one.
“That means a reduction of around 90% in the number of directors, retaining only about 10%. This cut will free up about 19 million lei annually, which Romsilva can reinvest in its core mission—forest management,” Buzoianu said.
Financial Streamlining and Activity Separation
The second pillar of the reform focuses on financial efficiency and accounting transparency.
“We aim to separate Romsilva’s core forest management operations from secondary activities like logging, road maintenance, wood product sales, and wildlife management. This will help avoid financial ‘black holes’ and ensure funds are directed primarily toward sustainable forest administration.”
Performance Metrics and Transparency
The third pillar introduces performance indicators—both financial and non-financial—for the first time in a Government decision related to Romsilva.
“Directors and forest managers will have minimum performance standards, required annual training hours, and specific targets. We will also mandate that a minimum share of forest areas be covered by video surveillance,” Buzoianu explained.
She added that the Government decision will be part of a larger legislative package focused on broader reforms, including enforcing Romania’s one-year-old law on video monitoring to prevent illegal logging—already integrated into the Forest Code.
