Rules to attend the National Day military parade on December 1

400 people the most will be able to attend the military ceremonies that will take place on Wednesday, on Romania’s National Day, in the official area in Bucharest, no more than 200 people in each of the county seat municipalities.

All participants must be vaccinated against COVID or must have gone through the disease.

For those who want to take part in events outside the official area, a COVID-19 certificate is not required.

In Bucharest, about 1,500 soldiers and employees from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Special Telecommunications Service and the National Administration of Penitentiaries, joined by foreign soldiers, with about 100 technical means will participate, on Wednesday, starting with 11.00 , at the Military Parade organized by the National Day in the Arc de Triumph Square, according to the Ministry of National Defense. An exhibition of military equipment will be organized in the area of ​​the Arch de Triumph, which can be visited after the official ceremony, until 14.00.

In Alba Iulia, starting with 15.00, wreaths will be laid at the “Great Union” Monument, then the military ceremony will take place in the area of ​​1 Decembrie 1918 Boulevard, in which approximately 550 soldiers will take part.

According to a government decision adopted on Friday, the organization of official ceremonies dedicated to the National Day will be allowed with the participation, in the official area, in Bucharest, of at most 400 people, and in the county seat municipalities of at most 200 people who are vaccinated against -COVID or have gone through the disease.

At these ceremonies, a distance of at least one meter between the participants must be ensured, with the attendees having wear protective masks. Activities specific to the National Day can be held at the headquarters of central public authorities and institutions with the participation of up to 300 people, and at the headquarters of local authorities and public institutions – with the participation of up to 150 people, with an area of at least 2 square meters for each participant. Also, only people who are vaccinated or have passed the disease are allowed to attend these events.