Ruling coalition at odds: UDMR boycotts the session voting the ANRE leadership

By Alina Grigoras
​UDMR lawmakers will not participate on Wednesday, in the plenary session in which the new leadership of ANRE (National Energy Regulatory Authority) will be voted on. UDMR leaders are upset that they were excluded from the institution’s leadership after PSD and PNL secured key positions.

The UDMR member who held the position of ANRE vice president, Zoltan Nagy-Bege, will not even be a member. The decision taken by the two major parties displeased the UDMR, which claims that Nagy-Bege assumed the role of the institution’s communicator in the most difficult moments.

Senator Lorant Antal announced that the UDMR decided to boycott the meeting for the leadership of ANRE. “We didn’t attend yesterday’s meeting because PNL and PSD decided to take all the vacant seats. The PNL kept dead to take the position of president and vice president and gave up a specialist, the one who communicated with the public during the crisis. We did not participate in yesterday’s meeting, nor do we participate in today’s vote. PNL and PSD decided to take everything. That has nothing to do with the functioning of the coalition,” said the UDMR senator.

The leader of the UDMR group in the Chamber of Deputies also announced, before the vote, that “this political decision” was taken not to participate in the vote. “We are not feature and bounty hunters. Mr. Nagy Zoltan was a professional, his place was at the head of ANRE,” said Csoma Botond.

The vote in the joint plenary sitting, due to start at 13:00hrs, will be to the edge without the votes of those from the UDMR.

George Niculescu is running for the position of president of ANRE, Gabriel Andronache and Nagy-Bege Zoltan are running for the vacant position of vice president, and Sorin Bumb, Cornelia Sulger, Florentiu Grigore Vintilă, Adrian Borotea, Daniel Bogdan and Radu Florin Porumb.

