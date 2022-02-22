Ruling coalition decides to reduce the excise duty on fuel by 50%

The ruling coalition decided on Tuesday to halve the excise tax on fuel. The proposal has been validated, but talks with the European Commission and major fuel companies are still pending before it is implemented.

Sources participating in the discussions told Digi24.ro that the measure would be enforced for a period of three months. With the reduction of the excise tax, the pump price would decrease by approximately 1.2 lei.

“We proposed to the coalition leaders the solution of the temporary decrease by 50% of the fuel excise, a measure that would reduce the price at the pump immediately by more than 1 lei. The proposal was validated at today’s meeting, so in the near future we will have discussions with the European Commission and major fuel companies to reduce fuel prices to a level that is bearable for all consumers, whether individuals or companies”, the Minister of Finance Adrian Câciu posted on Facebook after the meeting of the Coalition.

“This is just one of the decisions that will constitute the major package of solutions aimed at reducing energy bills and calming the inflationary trend manifested at the beginning of this year,” the FinMin explained.

The Coalition’s meeting also decided to extend the measures on weighting energy and gas prices and offsetting bills in April. By April, the National Regulatory Authority for Energy (ANRE) is expected submit proposals for regulating energy prices for a period of at least six months.