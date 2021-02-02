Ruling coalition parties share prefect positions. USR-PLUS takes Bucharest, PNL – Bihor and UDMR gets Cluj

As the seat of Bucharest prefect has been assigned to USR-PLUS, the incumbent prefect of the Capital city, Traian Berbeceanu, endorsed and appointed as interim for this position by PNL three months ago, announced on Facebook his withdrawal.
“I accepted this position three months ago, with very much good faith in a very complicated time. I had a short mandate, but full of challenges (…) I would like the new prefect to be nominated by USR-PLUS to be fully dedicated to the citizens of the Bucharest city, to be someone to observe and enforce the law, beyond any kind of interest, and to do only good things. I wish the new prefect good luck, whoever will be!,” Berbeceanu posted on Facebook.