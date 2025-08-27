Ruling Coalition Splits Second Fiscal Package into Five

The second fiscal measures package will be split into five separate bills to avoid a potential invalidation by the Constitutional Court (CCR), political sources told HotNews. The plan, according to these sources, is for all five packages — including the one on magistrates’ pensions — to be adopted on the same day. The information was also confirmed by Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu in a statement for Digi24.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is set to assume responsibility in Parliament for all five packages in a single day, most likely on Monday, under the ruling coalition’s plan.

One of the five packages will include the draft law modifying the retirement age and conditions for magistrates, HotNews sources said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu confirmed in a Digi24 interview that the second fiscal package will be split into five.

“Colleagues, together with the General Secretariat, decided to go forward with five separate packages. There is also precedent — I believe during Mr. Boc’s time, there was a similar moment when two separate projects were brought to Parliament. We will bring all five together; it is more coherent from a legislative point of view and removes the risk of a poor decision in case of constitutional review,” Moșteanu told Digi24.

- Advertisement -

Moșteanu also stated that the five fiscal packages “should stand” before the Constitutional Court (CCR) and “should not risk being struck down.”

The ruling coalition leaders — PSD, PNL, USR, and UDMR — have held several meetings this week, and discussions are still ongoing regarding the measures included in the second package, for which Prime Minister Bolojan will assume responsibility in Parliament. According to the initial calendar, this step was supposed to take place this week, but since no final agreement was reached, it has been postponed.

Coalition sources say that if everything goes according to plan, Prime Minister Bolojan is expected to go before Parliament to assume responsibility on Monday, September 1.

The Constitution specifies that the Government may assume responsibility before Parliament “on a program, a general policy statement, or a draft law.” However, it does not clarify whether multiple draft laws can be assumed on the same day, as the Government now intends to do.

Once the Government assumes responsibility, the opposition has three days to file a motion of no confidence. If the motion fails, the draft law is considered adopted.