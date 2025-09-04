Ruling coalition weighs cost cuts in local gov instead of layoffs

The ruling coalition is considering a new scenario to achieve savings in local administration: cutting expenses instead of layoffs. The decision comes after several mayors protested, arguing that the government cannot arbitrarily decide “on paper” how many employees should be dismissed. Political sources confirmed the information for Digi24.ro, noting that this option would give mayors the freedom to decide for themselves where to cut spending.

According to political sources cited by Digi24.ro, one of the scenarios under consideration by coalition leaders, including Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, is setting a general percentage for reducing local public administration expenses, instead of a fixed percentage of job cuts. This formula would allow mayors and county council presidents to decide, based on the situation in each locality, from which areas to reduce spending in order to secure the necessary budget savings. However, a final decision is expected within the next two weeks.

- Your advertising could be here -

Local reform, a source of conflict in the coalition

The issue of reforming local public administration has sparked disputes within the ruling coalition, after Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan proposed cutting more than 40% of jobs. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the prime minister presented at Victoria Palace what such cuts would mean: over 13,000 local jobs eliminated, representing 10% of the total currently filled positions. On the other hand, the Social Democrats insisted that the cuts be limited to 25%, and Sorin Grindeanu presented this scenario to President Nicușor Dan during Tuesday’s discussions between the head of state and coalition leaders.

The city halls employees are set to start general strike on September 15—the date agreed upon within the governing coalition for finalizing the draft law on local administration reforms.