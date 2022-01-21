Russia asks NATO forces out of Romania, Bulgaria

The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, Reuters reports.

Moscow has asked for legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will halt its expansion and return to its 1997 borders.

Retorting to a question about what that would mean for Bulgaria and Romania, which joined NATO after 1997, the ministry said Russia wanted all foreign troops, weapons and other military hardware withdrawn from those countries.

Russia’s security proposals will be discussed again with the United States on Friday in Geneva, where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

However, a potential withdrawal of troops from Romania and Bulgaria was strongly rejected by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who stated that he did not consider this option, moreover, the US President said that the military presence in Romania and Poland , if Russia attacks Ukraine.

Asked if he was considering withdrawing US troops from NATO’s eastern flank, President Biden made it clear that “there is no room for that.”

“It simply came to our notice then. In fact, we will increase our military presence in Poland, Romania and other countries if Russia decides to invade Ukraine. Because we have a sacred commitment to defend these countries, according to Article 5. They are part of NATO, “said the US President.

NATO’s Geoana: Russia’s guarantee demands “unacceptable”

NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana rejected any claim by Russia, calling Moscow’s speech “anachronistic.” In fact, the so-called security guarantees demanded by Moscow since the beginning of the crisis have been rejected by the USA and NATO as “unacceptable”.

“It is NATO’s job where and in what configuration we place our military presence in the member countries. This is not the problem of the Russian Federation. (…) The idea that you can threaten an independent and sovereign state is anachronistic and a return to history“, Geoana told Digi24.

Meanwhile in Bucharest President Klaus Iohannis is meeting with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Friday to discuss the security situation on the Eastern Flank, according to the Presidential Administration. The talks are taking place in the context of growing tensions over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and after the announcement made by the US and French allies regarding an additional NATO troops on Romanian territory.