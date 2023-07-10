Russia claims that Romania is among the countries with the most foreign “mercenaries” fighting in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has contracted approximately 12,000 foreign fighters from 84 countries, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on Monday in a message in which it also spoke about the alleged number of Romanian “mercenaries” who would fight in the neighboring country, reports EFE agency.

“Overall, starting from February 24, 2022, 11,675 mercenaries from 84 countries officially arrived in the country (in Ukraine) to participate in combat actions on the part of the Ukrainian army,” the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on its Telegram account.

He also claims that most of the “mercenaries” came to Ukraine in the first months after the outbreak of the conflict, between March and April 2022, but after the first victims were recorded among them, the flow of arrivals decreased. ȚMost of the groups came from Poland (over 2,600 people), the United States and Canada (over 900 people), Georgia (over 800 people), the United Kingdom and Romania (over 700 people)”, said the Russian Ministry of Defense, adding that mercenaries also arrived in Ukraine from Croatia, France and Syrian areas under the control of Turkey.

The Russian minister also stated that by the end of June, 4,845 foreign mercenaries were confirmed to have died in battle, most of them from the USA, Canada and several European countries.

Shortly after the invasion launched by Russia on February 24, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy launched a call for foreign nationals with military training to come to Ukraine in the “international legion” of volunteers to help defend this country.