Russia Denies Role in Romania’s 2024 Presidential Election

The statement made by Romania’s Prosecutor General Alex Florența regarding Russia’s interference in the 2024 presidential elections is not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian outlet RBK.

“No, it is not true. Let us recall how Washington accused Russia of interfering in elections, of attempting destabilization, and so on. Then they themselves admitted it was not the case. The same applies to Romania!” Peskov said.

The spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, had previously described the accusations against Moscow as unfounded and ridiculous.

The reaction comes after, on Tuesday, Romania’s Prosecutor General Alex Florența presented the findings of the investigation into the annulment of the November 2024 presidential elections. He stated that the decision had been influenced by a large-scale hybrid war orchestrated by Russia, combining cyberattacks on key institutions with an aggressive online campaign carried out through artificial intelligence.

According to the prosecutor, platforms directly linked to the Russian Federation, websites spreading Russian propaganda, and artificial campaigns on TikTok were just some of the propaganda mechanisms supporting former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, who is now on trial for attempted coup d’état.

“We must keep in mind that, starting in November 2024, extremist communities saw an intensification of narratives and messages inciting hatred and violence associated with the campaign promoting an independent candidate (Călin Georgescu, ed.), which created a climate of panic at the societal level. This surge in violent and hateful content began during the first round of elections but developed systematically, with the promotion of hate-inciting content generated through artificial intelligence,” Florența said.

“The analyses carried out showed that, beginning November 27, there was an intensification of the campaign to promote the presidential candidate within groups known for spreading disinformation narratives, which serve as a bridge between the pro-Russian community and other groups posing risks to public order, particularly extremist and conspiracy-driven groups. Narratives promoting the candidate were identified in more than 40 such groups, with a combined membership of over 1.3 million people,” the prosecutor added.

Florința warned that Romania remains under the target of a hybrid aggression that it must confront.

“Hybrid war, compared to traditional war, is much more insidious, much more devious, but with a significant impact on the way social and economic life unfolds,” he further stated.