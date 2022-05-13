Russia expels 10 officials from the Romanian Embassy in Moscow

Russia is expelling ten Romanian officials from the Romanian Embassy in Moscow, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday, stating that the measure is a reaction to the expulsion of some Russian diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

The Russian Federation has declared 10 persons working at the Romanian Embassy in Moscow as non-gratae persons, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

The measure announced by Moscow is a reaction to the declaration personae non gratae by Romania, on April 5, 2022, of 10 people who were active in the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, the press release also states.

According to the Romanian MFA, the decision of the Romanian authorities was based on the activities and actions of the 10 people, which contravened the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

“The MFA reiterates its firm condemnation of the Russian Federation’s illegal, unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine and of war crimes and other international crimes committed in this country by Russian forces,” the statement said.