Russia expels a Romanian diplomat in retaliation

in retaliation for Bucharest’s decision to declare as persona non grata an employee of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest on April 26, TASS reports. Russia is expelling a Romanian diplomat,

“Romanian ambassador in Moscow, Christian Istrate was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 11 and was handed a note from the ministry informing that captain G. Iliescu, deputy military attache at Romania’s Embassy to Russia, is declared persona non grata”, reads a press release by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The document, the Romanian official must leave the Russian Federation’s territory within 72 hours.

The quoted sources claims that this decision comes as a response to the “unjustified announcement” decided by Romania on April 26 to declare the Russian Embassy’s military attache as persona non grata in Romania.