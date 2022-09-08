Russia expels another Romanian diplomat

Russia announced on Thursday that it is expelling a Romanian diplomat, in response to a similar decision taken by the authorities in Bucharest.

In April this year, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared as personae non gratae 10 representatives of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Romania. Romanian diplomacy said at the time that the activities and actions of members of the Russian embassy contravened the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

A month later, Russia expelled ten Romanian officials from the Romanian Embassy in Moscow, stating that the measure was a reaction to the expulsion of some Russian diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

As early as March, due to the Russian invasion in Ukraine, Romania, along with all the EU states, the USA and Great Britain, was put by Russia on the list of “countries unfriendly to Russia”.