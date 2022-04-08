Russia on Romania’s expelling 10 Russian diplomats: “Invented pretext. The decision will not go unanswered”

Russian MFA spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, referring to the declaration as “personae non gratae” of some Russian diplomats in Romania, that in this case it is “an invented pretext”, and the decision will not go unanswered.

“On April 5, the Romanian authorities, under an invented pretext, declared ten diplomats of the Russian Embassy in Bucharest” personae non gratae “. We strongly reject these propagandist assumptions and categorize Romania’s efforts as part of a campaign by the United States and its European allies to discredit Russia’s special military operation to protect the civilian population in Donbass, demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine,” said Maria Zakharova.

According to the post, “through Bucharest’s efforts, our bilateral relations have been in a deep impasse in recent years, while new hostile actions by the Romanian side are undermining the basic mechanisms of civilized interstate dialogue and cooperation.” “Such a development is not our choice and causes deep regrets,” Zaharova was quoted as saying, adding that “the decision to expel Russian diplomatic employees from Romania will not go unanswered.”

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Romanian authorities have decided to declare as persons non gratae on Romanian territory 10 people working within the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, considering that their activities and actions contravene the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. These elements were communicated to the Russian side today, April 5, 2022, on the occasion of the convening at the MFA headquarters, at the request of Minister Bogdan Aurescu, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Mr. Valery Kuzmin, Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs. On the occasion of the convocation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the firm condemnation of the crimes committed in Bucha and in other localities in Ukraine, for which the responsibility belongs to Russia”, says a MFA press release on April 5.