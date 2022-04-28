Russia plans to destroy the axis that connects Ukraine to Romania, Western experts say

Russia is adjusting its strategy in Ukraine in the face of increasing Western military aid to Kyiv, targeting key supply nodes, while pursuing its goal of controlling part of the territory, according to AFP.

A day after a rally in Germany of about 40 countries to bolster military support for Ukraine, the Russian military said on Wednesday it had destroyed a “large amount” of weapons supplied to Kyiv by the United States and European countries in an attack.

The day before, a rocket fired by Russian forces damaged the road and rail bridge on a strategic route linking the Ukrainian region of Odessa and Romania, according to Oleksandr Kamicin, the head of the Ukrainian Railways.

The Russians hit the bridge again on Wednesday. On Monday, the railways in the central-western region of Vinnitsa were targeted, an important railway junction for both Ukraine’s internal lines and external connections.

The Russians “wanted to cut off the flow of aid, especially fuel, to Ukraine, sent by Western countries and passing through Romania,” notes George Scutaru, general manager of the New Strategy Center, a Romanian think tank.

This perspective had already been outlined on April 21 by Richard D. Hooker of the US Research Council, who predicted that the lines of communication would soon be cut off, especially those used to supply Ukrainian forces.

It remains to be seen how far the Russians will go. For now, “they are hitting railway infrastructure, we don’t see them hitting convoys,” a French military source said.

“We are entering a new phase: Western countries have announced a strengthening of their military aid, so the Russian side must strike at these strengthening capabilities and the ability of Ukrainians to supply themselves with weapons,” said Jean-Pierre Maulny, Deputy Director of the Institute for International and Strategic Relations (IRIS).

“Western aid is intended to allow Ukrainian troops to withstand Russian bombing, so it is bad news for the Russians and they are trying to reduce its scale,” said in his turn Pascal Ausseur, director general of the Mediterranean Foundation for Strategic Studies (FMES).