Russia Rejects Humanitarian Armistice. Will Putin Keep his Word Not to Attack “Azovostal”?

On April 20, the UN general secretary proposed a 4-day break during the Easter holidays in the war in eastern Ukraine to evacuate civilians and the wounded. Russia refused the same day.

Russia wants to destroy Mariupol as revenge for undevelopement of their country. Wants to destroy Mariupol to blackmail other cities of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the country’s government with the words “do you want to be like in Mariupol?”

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine’s permanent representative to the UN, proposed a temporary truce on April 20, as more than 10.000 civilians are currently blocked in the city. Within hours of receiving the “Easter truce”, Russia officially refused it. Kyslytsya announced this on his Twitter and added a video with a speech by the Russian representative to the UN.

Will Putin Keep his Word Not to Attack “Azovostal”?

On April 21, during Russian DefMin Shoigu’s report on the situation and the plan for Mariupol, Putin ordered to cancel the assault on “Azovstal” and block the plant.

We remind you that on April 19, a brutal assault on Azovstal began. 300-ton bombs were prepared to storm the plant. The horror is that there are Ukrainians in the cellars of Azovstal. There is no way to evacuate from there. As Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, now the entire remaining military force of the Russian Federation is concentrated in the east of Ukraine. More details here.