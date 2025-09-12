Russian ambassador in Bucharest, Vladimir Lipaev denounced “the lack of evidence for the accusation brought against Moscow” and then claimed that “NATO countries’ involvement in the conflict in Ukraine” is an obstacle to seeking peace, according to a statement from the Russian Embassy in Bucharest.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) announced Thursday evening that the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bucharest had been summoned to the institution’s headquarters “to be formally presented with Romania’s strong condemnation of the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.”

At the MFA, the Russian diplomat rejected Romania’s protest and instead blamed Ukraine and NATO.

“During the meeting, the standard clichés of anti-Russian propaganda, unrelated to reality, were voiced,” the Russian Embassy in Bucharest stated.

“The Ambassador emphasized the inconsistency of the Romanian initiative and the lack of evidence behind the accusations against Russia. He suggested consulting the statements of the Russian MFA and Ministry of Defense on this matter, drawing attention to Russia’s readiness to hold talks with Poland’s Ministry of Defense, which, however, the Polish side is avoiding,” the statement continued. “The Head of the Diplomatic Mission underlined that NATO countries’ involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and the continued military support provided to the Kyiv regime are escalating tensions in the European region and represent the main obstacles to a peaceful settlement,” the embassy added.

Poland shot down drones on Wednesday that had entered its airspace during a large-scale Russian attack on western Ukraine. The NATO member state described the incursion as “an act of aggression,” marking the first clash between Russia and a NATO member since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed Wednesday that its drones had carried out a major strike on military facilities in western Ukraine but stated that there were no plans to target Poland—without either confirming or denying the drones’ intrusion into Polish airspace.

According to Romania’s MFA, Bucharest stressed that the incident represents “an unprecedented escalation, with serious and far-reaching implications, as well as a threat to the security of the citizens of an Allied state and Romania’s strategic partner.”

“This incident once again illustrates the broad and severe consequences of the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine on regional stability and European security,” the press release further stated.