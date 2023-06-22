Russia threatens it will blow up the Galați-Giurgiulesti bridge

The pro-Russian governor of the Kherson region threatened on Thursday that the Russians will blow up the Galați-Giurgiulesti bridge that connects Romania and Moldova. The threats were made after the Ukrainians hit the bridge linking annexed Crimea with the Kherson region.

“Another senseless attack by the Kyiv regime on instructions from London. It does not change the results of the “special military operation”. It proves to be the beginning of the end for the Kiev regime. Another greeting from the heart: we know the coordinates of the bridges in the Odessa region and the Giurgiulesti bridge, which once belonged to Ukraine, but were handed over by the Yushchenko regime. A very serious answer will come very soon,” said Vladimir Saldo, the pro-Russian governor of the Kherson region.

The Galați – Giurgiulesti road bridge connects Romania and Moldova. The bridge over the Prut River was built in 1949 and is 125 meters long. It contributes to the fluidity of circulation between Romania and Moldova and, at the same time, increases the role of the Republic of Moldova as a link between the EU and Ukraine. The bridge was rehabilitated last year. The value of the works, about 8 million RON, was fully insured by the Government of Romania.

Ukrainian forces bombed, in a missile attack, the Cionhar/Ciongar bridge, strategic for the Russian army, which connects the Crimean peninsula and the Ukrainian province of Kherson, inform the Russian administration officials in the two regions under Moscow’s control. According to the Russian governor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, the bridge was attacked by Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of more than 250 kilometers, recently delivered by UK to Ukraine. Road traffic was diverted and no casualties were reported.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu reacted in a message posted on Twitter after the pro-Russian Kgerson governor’s threat, saying that such statements aimed at Romania, a NATO ally , are unacceptable. At the same time, he said that “hitting the civilian infrastructure is a war crime”.

“Romania firmly condemns the statements of the so-called “representative” of Russia in Kherson, a region illegally occupied by Russia. Such statements addressed to the Republic of Moldova, which also target part of Romania’s territory, a NATO ally, are unacceptable. At the same time, hitting the civilian infrastructure is a war crime”, said Marcel Ciolacu.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Bucharest has also qualified as “unacceptable” the statements of the so-called governor installed by the Russians in the occupied areas of the Ukrainian region of Kherson, who threatened to strike the Giurgiulesti bridge on the border between Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

“Romania strongly condemns the statements of the so-called “representative” of Russia in Kherson, the region illegally occupied by Russia. Such statements addressed to the Republic of Moldova, which also target part of Romania’s territory, a NATO ally, are unacceptable.At the same time, hitting civilian infrastructure is a war crime,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

The Russian ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov, was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chisinau to provide explanations regarding the threats of the pro-Russian governor of the Kherson region, who said that the Russians would blow up the Galați-Giurgiulesti bridge that connects Romania and Moldova, informs TV8.md.

“The Republic of Moldova strongly condemns the recent statements of a representative of the Russian Federation in Kherson, a Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation, in which our country was directly threatened. Such statements are totally unacceptable. We will not tolerate such language directed against the Republic of Moldova. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration will urgently summon the head of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Moldova, requesting appropriate explanations”, Igor Zaharov, the communication adviser of the Moldovan foreign minister, said, in his turn.