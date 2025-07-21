The “collective West” sees Romania as a potential launchpad for direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, said Vladimir Lipaev, Russia’s ambassador to Bucharest, in an interview published Sunday by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, as cited by Izvestia.

According to the Russian diplomat, this strategy poses a serious threat to regional security. Lipaev claims that the West is seeking to become increasingly involved in the war, hoping to change its course by escalating tensions, the Russian newspaper reports.

“The use of NATO member states’ territories closest to Russia—including Romania—is considered one of the tools for such intervention. For this reason, the militarization of Romania is in full swing,” Lipaev stated in the interview with RIA Novosti.

The Russian ambassador also referred to the deployment of elements of the U.S. missile defense system on Romanian territory, the expansion of military bases, and the increased NATO presence in the region.

Izvestia further notes that the Russian ambassador highlighted the strategic significance of Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, which is located less than 400 kilometers from Sevastopol, the key port city in the Crimean Peninsula illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.