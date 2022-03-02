Russian FM Lavrov: A 3rd World War Will Involve Nuclear Weapons

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported.

The head of Russian diplomacy said his country would face a “real danger” if Kiev acquired nuclear weapons.

Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons, Lavrov was quoted as saying by TASS.

Russia is urging the United States to remove nuclear weapons from Europe and destroy their infrastructure, Lavrov said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Vladimir Putin ordered the army and the defense ministry to put nuclear forces on high alert, blaming NATO for its aggressive stance on the decision.

Rogozin: Any cyber attack on our satellites means war

Moreover, Russian Space Agency Director Dmitry Rogozin said today Russia will treat any cyber attack on its satellites as a justification for the war.

Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin denied media reports that Russian satellite control centres have already been hacked amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while warning against any attempts to do so, Interfax news agency reported.

“Offlining the satellites of any country is actually a casus belli, a cause for war,” Rogozin said quoted by Interfax.