Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov again threatened Western countries in an interview with state television on Thursday. “If they are going to start a real war against us, then they have to think carefully,” Lavrov said when asked about Russia’s nuclear bomb threats.

He said the West was preparing for war with Russia, and that the nuclear threat was “not in the minds of the Russians.”

Asked about Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine, Lavrov made a hallucinatory statement in which he accused the Ukrainian military of robbing civilians in cities attacked by Russians and using them as human shields.

He also said that Russia would continue its military operation in Ukraine “until the end”.

“We will not allow some challenges to unbalance us, to take us out of the balance of power, but if they are going to start a real war against us, then they have to think carefully,” Lavrov threatened Western countries.

Asked about Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat, Lavrov said that “these are statements by Western politicians.” “They are repeating nuclear war, this is not in the minds of the Russians,” Russia’s foreign minister said.

As for the attacks against civilians, Lavrov accused the Ukrainian for that and also the Western states “for inventing” the collateral victims concept. “I do not justify any action that leads to the death of civilians, but we did not invent the expression collateral victims, it was invented by our Western partners in their adventures in Iraq, Libya and so on,” Lavrov said.

Russia’s foreign minister also said that Ukrainian troops were “robbing civilians” and that “they were just robbers.” “Civilians are used as human shields,” Lavrov said.

He accused that some foreign leaders were preparing for war against Russia, adding that Moscow would continue its military operation in Ukraine to the “end”.

The Russian official reiterated the statements that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (e.n. who is yet of Jewish origin) of presiding over “a society in which Nazism is flourishing.”