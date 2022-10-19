Russian propagandist wants Russia to bomb Romania as a punishment for helping Ukraine

Russian propaganda calls Moscow to attack the military bases in Romania and Poland, used for the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine. Vladimir Solovyov, Vladimir Putin’s favorite journalist, also calls for an attack on the military bases where Ukrainian soldiers are trained.

“Perhaps the time has come to explain to increasingly brazen individuals in the West that the bases where Ukrainian Nazis are currently training, those in France, Poland, Germany and Great Britain, can be considered legitimate targets. Polish airports where aid planes from the US and UK land, bases in Romania and so on. Don’t you see how they are expanding the range and complexity of the weapons delivered over and over again?” We have already said that everything that enters Ukrainian territory is a legitimate target. But to carry out strikes on the territory of some NATO member states is, of course, a declaration of war,” Soloviov said.