Russians enter Kiev on Friday. Zelensky: I am the target no 1

Heavy explosions were heard in the capital Kiev on Friday morning as Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders advancing on the capital in the largest attack on a European state since World War II.

The Russian Federation attacks Ukraine on several fronts, after the first day of the invasion the balance was a tragic one with dead and wounded. Heavy fighting is raging between Russians and Ukrainian forces after Putin sent his army to attack from three directions. Several major cities were attacked with missiles, including Kiev, Kharkov, Mariupol and Odessa. Heavy explosions were heard in Kiev on Friday morning, and Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian plane. Ukrainians in the capital and the second largest city, Kharkov, took refuge in the subway.

“The invaders ran over a civilian car with military equipment in #Obolon. There was a man inside,” NEXTA TV informed.

??????The invaders ran over a civilian car with military equipment in #Obolon. There was a man inside. pic.twitter.com/Z5GBm1Tnq5 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 25, 2022

People from Kiev gather in subway stations to take shelter. Impressive images were shared on social media with people looking for a refuge, scared by the explosions that were heard in the city.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to split Ukraine in two, following the already known model of West and East Germany or North and South Korea, Ukrainian media reported on Friday.

At the same time, another goal of the military operation launched a day ago by Russia against Ukraine is to capture the current Ukrainian leadership and, through blackmail, to force it to sign capitulation agreements under Russian conditions, the Unian news agency reported on Friday, citing Ukrainian secret services.

On the other hand, thousands of Russians took out to the streets in Russia to protest against the war and the invasion in Ukraine. They were arrested soon after.

Russian forces have entered the Obolon district of Kiev. The Ukrainian army is currently fighting these forces. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense urges residents not to leave the house and prepare Molotov cocktails. The district is located about 10 kilometers from the center of Kiev, according to The Kyiv Independent.

Zelensky said that 137 Ukrainians have died so far and other 316 were injured since the beginning of the invasion.

Ukrainian President Zelensky says he is the number one target of the Russians, while US officials say the forces sent by Vladimir Putin are a few kilometers from Kiev.

Zelensky said on Friday, Russia’s continued aggression on its country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough, according to Reuters.

“We have received information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kiev,” he said. “I will stay in the capital. My family is also in Ukraine. According to the information we have, the enemy has identified me as the number one target, take my family as the number 2 target,” Volodymyr Zelenski said.

Zelenski also expressed regret that the world continues to watch from afar what is happening in Ukraine: “This morning we are defending our country on our own.”

“This morning we are defending the country on our own. Like yesterday, the world’s strongest forces are watching from afar,” Zelensky said. “Was Russia convinced by yesterday’s sanctions? We hear in our sky and we see on our earth that this was not enough,” he added.

Russia has not taken any of its major objectives in the first 24 hours of its invasion of Ukraine and has lost more than 450 personnel, according to the UK’s defence secretary.

Ben Wallace told Sky News it was the UK government’s view that Russian President Vladimir Putin intends “to invade the whole of Ukraine”.

Ukraine expects Russian tank attack on its capital on Friday, which could become the worst day of the war, said an adviser to Ukrainian Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko, adding that Kiev’s defenders are prepared with anti-tank missiles provided by foreign allies.