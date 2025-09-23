The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused on Tuesday that NATO countries are preparing to invade the Republic of Moldova after Sunday’s elections and that forces are being concentrated in Romania for this purpose.

“European bureaucrats based in Brussels are determined to keep the Republic of Moldova on the right path with their Russophobic policies. They plan to do this at any cost, including by deploying troops and de facto occupying the country. Currently, NATO member states are concentrating their armed forces in Romania, near the border with the Republic of Moldova,” the SVR said in a press release published on Tuesday. It claims that a NATO “landing” is being prepared for the Odessa region in Ukraine “to intimidate Transnistria” and that “the first group of career soldiers from France and the United Kingdom has already arrived in Odessa.”

“This scenario has been repeatedly practiced during NATO exercises in Romania and could be carried out after the parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova on September 28. European officials fear that the gross falsification of voting results, prepared by Brussels and Chișinău, will force desperate Moldovan citizens to take to the streets to defend their rights. Then, at the request of President M. Sandu, the armed forces of European states will be forced to compel Moldovans to accept a dictatorship under the guise of European democracy,” SVR added.

Russian intelligence also speaks of “armed provocations” against Transnistria

The Moscow-based intelligence service also states that “Brussels does not intend to abandon its plans to occupy Moldova, even if the immediate post-election situation does not require external intervention” and that “the troop deployment is expected to take place later. To create a pretext, armed provocations against Transnistria and the Russian troops stationed in the region are planned.”

The SVR statement comes just a day after Bloomberg reported, based on confidential documents it obtained, that Russia had devised a plan to interfere in Moldova’s elections and undermine the government’s efforts to keep the country on track for European Union accession.

Russian campaign to influence Moldova’s elections

The strategy, targeting multiple directions, was finalized in the spring and coordinated directly by the Kremlin. Its goal is to undermine the chances of President Maia Sandu’s Action and Solidarity Party in the September 28 elections and, ultimately, to remove her from power.

Sunday’s elections will take place less than a year after the referendum on Moldova’s accession to the EU, passed by a narrow majority, amid Chișinău’s accusations of Kremlin interference. Among the tactics revealed by the documents obtained by Bloomberg are recruiting Moldovans abroad, including from Russia, to vote at polling stations in the EU and elsewhere, sending others to organize disruptive protests, and running an extensive disinformation campaign on social media. Another key component of the Kremlin’s presidential office plans is using compromising materials to pressure public officials into disrupting the electoral process.

Dozens detained in Moldova after wave of searches

Over 250 searches were carried out on Monday in Moldova in a criminal case targeting the preparation of destabilizing actions ahead of the parliamentary elections on Sunday. Authorities reported that 74 people were detained, some with ties to political forces and criminal networks.

The head of the General Police Inspectorate (IGP) of Moldova, Viorel Cernăuțeanu; the director of the Information and Security Service (SIS), Alexandru Musteața; and the chief prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Organized Crime and Special Cases (PCCOCS), Victor Furtună, held a joint press conference regarding the searches.

The criminal case for mass destabilization was launched in July, announced Victor Furtună, head of the Prosecutor’s Office. The individuals were allegedly to be trained in Serbia and then participate in mass disorder actions.

During the investigation, connections of some individuals with political forces and criminal structures were identified, said Viorel Cernăuțeanu, head of the National Police.

The head of SIS also announced that “behind the activities was a person presenting himself as a representative of the Russian special service” and that “Telegram networks affiliated with Ilan Șor were used.” Before the official announcement by authorities with the results of the searches and plans for “mass disorder actions,” socialist leader Igor Dodon, former president of the country, stated that searches were also conducted at leaders of his party’s organizations and that “a few colleagues” were detained.

Russia behind the destabilization plan

Alexandru Musteața, director of the Information and Security Service (SIS), said that the coordinator of preparations in Serbia behind these actions was a person presenting himself as being from a Russian special service:

“It was established that behind the planning and coordination in Serbia, according to our data, on site, the direct coordinator of these trainings was a person presenting himself on behalf of a special service of the Russian Federation, with the call sign ‘Bes.’ (…)

At the same time, another Russian special services operative, who was involved in coordinating several groups in Moldova, was identified as a citizen of the Russian Federation, Andrei Pavlov Vladimirovich, an officer of the General Directorate of Military Intelligence of the Russian Ministry of Defense, known by the acronym GRU, involved in coordinating destabilizing actions in the electoral context. He is suspected of planning and organizing subversive acts on Moldovan territory, funded from Russia, while also using Șor’s network to identify and recruit multiple people in Telegram groups associated with Șor’s group, known under the call signs ‘FIL 007’ and ‘FIL 01.’”

Maia Sandu’s historic speech in the EP: Kremlin’s goal is to conquer Moldova

On September 9, the President of the Republic of Moldova delivered a historic speech in the European Parliament about Moldova’s European path and the parliamentary elections on September 28. Maia Sandu spoke about the methods through which Russia seeks to regain political power in Chișinău.

“The Kremlin’s objective is clear: to conquer Moldova through the ballot box, to use us against Ukraine, and to turn us into a launchpad for hybrid attacks on the European Union. That is why these elections are so important. By defending them, we protect not only Moldova, but also regional security and stability. Ladies and gentlemen, interference does not begin and end on election day. It begins months before and persists long after. Like a virus, it finds cracks and strikes. We had barely recovered from last year’s Russian interference when, in January, we were thrown into an artificial energy crisis — meant to raise prices, leave Transnistria in cold and darkness, and divide citizens on both banks of the Dniester,” Maia Sandu said.