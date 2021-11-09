Secretary of State Blinken met Romanian FM Aurescu

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu in Washington, D.C. on November 8.

“Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Aurescu emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Romania Strategic Partnership in strengthening defense and energy ties and addressing common threats and challenges, including the robust Strategic Dialogue exchange that will take place November 9. The Secretary praised Romania as a stalwart NATO Ally and both agreed to collaborate on Black Sea security issues and Russian aggression against Ukraine and others on NATO’s Eastern Flank. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also affirmed their desire to enhance energy security in Europe, underscored by Bucharest’s recent commitment to bring a “first of a kind” U.S.-built small modular reactor to Romania,” reads the statement of Ned Price, US Department of State Spokesperson.