https://www.facebook.com/danielbalutaprimar
POLITICSTOP NEWS

Sector 4 mayor Daniel Băluță Named PSD Candidate for Bucharest

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Daniel Băluță, mayor of sector 4, is the PSD Bucharest proposal to run in the local elections on December 7 for Bucharest City Hall, announced the interim president of PSD Sorin Grindeanu. The decision is to be validated on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

“I had a meeting with my colleagues from the leadership of the Bucharest organization. Following this meeting, tomorrow in the meeting of the national political committee we will submit the proposal that the Bucharest organization made today, namely that Daniel Băluță be the candidate for Bucharest City Hall,” announced Grindeanu.

ChatGPT said:

Daniel Băluță will also take over as head of PSD Bucharest, announced Gabriela Firea, who currently leads the branch.

“I feel honored by the trust my colleagues have placed in me,” said Daniel Băluță. “I want to make it clear to all Bucharest residents that in these elections, it’s about results — about what we have achieved in Sector 4: the metro, hospitals, schools, kindergartens. All of this needs to happen at the city-wide level in Bucharest.”

When asked about the main problem facing Bucharest, Daniel Băluță said it “is a complex one.”

“Bucharest’s issues are complex. Even if we only talk about traffic, we have to consider the development gap between the south and the north of the city.”

“We face the urban emergency of district heating. We have traffic, pollution, and many buildings at seismic risk. I have seen the drama in Sector 5, where all utility networks are in a state of severe wear. We need to start by fixing this city, and then think about a southern airport, new parks, new theaters. Our lives will improve, and the city will become our home. What we’ve seen so far must not happen again,” explained Daniel Băluță.

A poll conducted by Avangarde published on Sunday indicates a close race. At the top of the list of preferences of Bucharest residents are currently the PSD mayor of Sector 4, Daniel Băluță (25%) and the PNL mayor of Sector 6, Ciprian Ciucu (23%).

A CURS poll last Sunday also put Daniel Băluță, the current PSD mayor of Sector 4, in first place in voting intentions, with the same percentage of 25%. In second place were placed, tied, Cătălin Drulă (USR) and Ciprian Ciucu (PNL), each with 18%.

Daniel Băluță first won the elections for the Mayor of Sector 4 in June 2016. He subsequently renewed his mandate in the 2020 and 2024 elections. He took over this position on an interim basis in November 2015, after the resignation of Cristian-Popescu Piedone following the Colectiv tragedy. Daniel Băluță is a dentist by profession.

DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

- Your advertising could be here -