Sector 4 mayor Daniel Băluță Named PSD Candidate for Bucharest

Daniel Băluță will also take over as head of PSD Bucharest, announced Gabriela Firea, who currently leads the branch.

“I feel honored by the trust my colleagues have placed in me,” said Daniel Băluță. “I want to make it clear to all Bucharest residents that in these elections, it’s about results — about what we have achieved in Sector 4: the metro, hospitals, schools, kindergartens. All of this needs to happen at the city-wide level in Bucharest.”

When asked about the main problem facing Bucharest, Daniel Băluță said it “is a complex one.”

“Bucharest’s issues are complex. Even if we only talk about traffic, we have to consider the development gap between the south and the north of the city.”

“We face the urban emergency of district heating. We have traffic, pollution, and many buildings at seismic risk. I have seen the drama in Sector 5, where all utility networks are in a state of severe wear. We need to start by fixing this city, and then think about a southern airport, new parks, new theaters. Our lives will improve, and the city will become our home. What we’ve seen so far must not happen again,” explained Daniel Băluță.

A poll conducted by Avangarde published on Sunday indicates a close race. At the top of the list of preferences of Bucharest residents are currently the PSD mayor of Sector 4, Daniel Băluță (25%) and the PNL mayor of Sector 6, Ciprian Ciucu (23%).

A CURS poll last Sunday also put Daniel Băluță, the current PSD mayor of Sector 4, in first place in voting intentions, with the same percentage of 25%. In second place were placed, tied, Cătălin Drulă (USR) and Ciprian Ciucu (PNL), each with 18%.

Daniel Băluță first won the elections for the Mayor of Sector 4 in June 2016. He subsequently renewed his mandate in the 2020 and 2024 elections. He took over this position on an interim basis in November 2015, after the resignation of Cristian-Popescu Piedone following the Colectiv tragedy. Daniel Băluță is a dentist by profession.