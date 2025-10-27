Sector 4 mayor Daniel Băluță Named PSD Candidate for Bucharest

Daniel Băluță, mayor of sector 4, is the PSD Bucharest proposal to run in the local elections on December 7 for Bucharest City Hall, announced the interim president of PSD Sorin Grindeanu. The decision is to be validated on Tuesday.
“I had a meeting with my colleagues from the leadership of the Bucharest organization. Following this meeting, tomorrow in the meeting of the national political committee we will submit the proposal that the Bucharest organization made today, namely that Daniel Băluță be the candidate for Bucharest City Hall,” announced Grindeanu.
