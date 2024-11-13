Senate Approves Bill to Buy 32 F-35 Fighter Jets from the U.S.

The Senate plenary voted, on Wednesday, with 76 favorable votes, the bill that provides for the acquisition by Romania of 32 F-35 aircraft, engines, ammunition, logistical support. The bill goes to President Iohannis for promulgation.

The bill for the achievement of the operational air defense capability provided for in the Concept for the achievement of the operational air defense capability with 5th generation multirole aircraft, within the “5th generation multirole aircraft, F-35”, Phase I, and some measures regarding the development of Government-to-Government contracts specific to the Foreign Military Sales Program was adopted by the Senate plenary.

A day ago, the project was also adopted by the deputies, in an emergency regime, at the request of the Executive.

The normative act provides for the award by the Government of Romania to the Government of the United States of America of Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) type contracts for the acquisition of 32 F-35 aircraft, engines, ammunition, initial logistical support, permanent access to the global F-35 support chain, equipment and services for and training aviation flight personnel, support personnel and aviation technical-engineering personnel, cryptographic equipment with special regime, specialized assistance, as well as the implementation of industrial cooperation projects consisting of technology or product transfer.

The necessary funds are provided from the state budget, through the budget of the Ministry of National Defense, or through loans or loan guarantees offered by the US Government or through a combination thereof. It is also proposed that the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism conclude agreements of understanding with the manufacturer of the F-35 aircraft for the implementation of industrial cooperation projects.

The F-35 is considered a fifth-generation fighter jet, meaning it is the latest generation of fighter jets. For example, the F-16 and F-18 are considered fourth-generation, or 4+, since, although they were designed in the 1970s and 1980s, they have been continuously upgraded.