Senate OKs criminal prosecution request against ex-minister Bodog
The plenary sitting of the Senate (Romanian Parliament’s upper chamber) has given the green light for the National Anti-corruption Directorate’s request to criminally prosecuted the former PSD minister of Health, Florian Bodog, currently a PSD senator. On Monday, the Senate’s legal committee had voted against the anti-corruption prosecutors’ request.
The Senate approved the start of criminal prosecution against Florin Bodog by 98 votes to 24 and one abstention out of a total of 123 senators attending the plenary session.
Florian Bodog told the plenary session that he is not asking his colleagues to vote against the DNA’s request, arguing he has nothing to hide and that he trusts the judiciary in Romania.