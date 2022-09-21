Senate passes law to increase the salaries of dignitaries

The Senate adopted, on Wednesday, the increase in the allowances of dignitaries and the increase of the increments by 25% for civil servants involved in the legislative process. Among the allowances that could be increased are those of parliamentarians, ministers, mayors or presidents of county or local councils. The decision taken by the Senate, which is the first referred chamber, was voted on the very day that the judges of the CCR decided that the salary increases in the public system that were to be applied to dignitaries are unconstitutional.

The lower chamber of the Romanian Parliament adopted the increases with 91 votes “in favour” (PSD, PNL, UDMR and MPs from AUR) and 22 “against” (USR). The MPs amended the ordinance in which dignitaries and local elected officials were exempted, introducing an amendment that increases their allowances. The amendment was proposed by UDMR. It provides for the increase in allowances for those who hold positions of public dignity from November 1, 2022 and the increase by 25% of the salaries and increments of the specialized staff involved in the legislative process within the General Secretariat of the Government, the Parliament, the Legislative Council and the Presidential Administration.

The Senate is the first chamber referred to, the decision-making chamber being the Chamber of Deputies.

Asked about the salary increase, the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Boloș, said after Wednesday’s government meeting that in the European Union a minister earns 15,000 euros, while in Romania his allowance is 2,500 euros.

On the other hand, on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court accepted USR’s referrals in relation to the draft laws on salary increases in the public system. USR notified the CCR, on June 8, over the salary increases granted to dignitaries, citing the lack of financial statements, the violation of the principle of bicameralism and the violation of parliamentary procedures for the adoption of laws.