Separatists from Tiraspol ask for the recognition of Transnistria’s independence. Romania retorts

The separatist authorities in Tiraspol announced on Friday, in a press release, that they do not agree with Moldova’s request to join the EU and demanded the recognition of Transnistria’s independence. The so-called Foreign Ministry in Tiraspol said it was unhappy that the Transnistrian side had not been consulted and called on Chisinau to dialogue “for a civilized divorce and the establishment of inter-state relations.”

“We regard the submission by the Republic of Moldova’s leadership of an application for membership in the European Union as a geopolitical decision leading to a change in international borders and spheres of influence in the regional space and radically altering the circumstances of the final settlement of Moldovan-Pridnestrovian relations.

We understand the decision of our neighboring republic’s leadership.

Nevertheless, Moldova’s application for EU membership in terms of the protracted unresolved conflict between Pridnestrovie and Moldova, without regard to the opinion and outside the framework of consultations with the Pridnestrovian side, while completely ignoring the discussion of this issue in existing negotiation formats, including the international platform of the “Permanent Conference …”, marks an end to the settlement process, requiring urgent international legal registration,” the separatists argue.

“We consider it necessary to stress that the Pridnestrovian people determined their fate in a civilized and democratic way on September 2, 1990, stopped the military aggression of Moldova in 1991-1992, defended their freedom and independence, confirmed the inviolability of the course for international recognition of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic’s sovereignty and independence at a national referendum on September 17, 2006.

In the new circumstances, including those created by the Moldovan leadership’s actions, we call on the Moldovan side to engage in dialogue with Pridnestrovie with a view to a final civilized settlement of relations based on the peaceful good-neighborly existence of two independent states by signing a comprehensive interstate agreement.”

In retort, Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu reaffirmed “Romania’s strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders”.

“Today Transnistria requested recognition of its independence. I am in direct contact with my colleagues in Chisinau. I discussed with my Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu, and our colleagues are preparing their stance on this issue. I would like to talk about this during today’s meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council. I take this opportunity to reiterate Romania’s strong support for the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” the Romanian Foreign Minister said in Brussels before attending the extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council.

Aurescu said the meeting will focus on the situation in Ukraine and the response of the international community to the Russian Federation’s aggressive actions. “Transatlantic coordination is essential today,” he said.