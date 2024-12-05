Cristian Terheș, whose appeal against the first round was rejected by the Constitutional Court on Monday, said that he had filed a new request, also based on the declassified documents.
Also on Thursday, Florin-Leontin Abraham, director of the National Institute for the Study of Totalitarianism under the Romanian Academy, asked the CCR to “urgently analyze the content of the previously mentioned information (CSAT documents – ed.), in order to verify the integrity of the electoral process in Romania and, if necessary, resume the first round of the presidential election.”
Cristian Terheș, a candidate who obtained 1% in the first round of the presidential election, also told G4Media on Thursday that he has filed a new request asking the Constitutional Court to annul the first round of the presidential election. He said the new request is based on documents declassified by the CSAT, which showed that there was a “state actor” behind Călin Georgescu’s campaign.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002