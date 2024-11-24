The first official partial results of the presidential elections of November 24, the first round of voting, were published on the website prezenta.roaep.ro.
After counting 90.13% of the votes, Calin Georgescu climbs first 22.04.%, Marcel Ciolacu is second with 21.22%. Elena Lasconi is third with 16.5% and George Simion has 14.52%.
After 87.90% of counted votes, Calin Georgescu climbs first 21.99.%, Marcel Ciolacu is second with 21.53%. Elena Lasconi is third with 16.07% and George Simion has 14.64%.
85.17% votes counted: Calin Georgescu climbs first 21.99%, Marcel Ciolacu is second with 21.53%. Elena Lasconi is third with 16.07% and George Simion has 14.84%.
After counting 81.32% of the votes, Calin Georgescu climbs first 22.1%, Marcel Ciolacu climbs second with 22.08%. Elena Lasconi is third with 15.08% and George Simion has 14.91%.
80% votes counted: Marcel Ciolacu is still first, but on a downward path with 22.1%, Calin Georgescu comes second with 22.08%, Elena Lasconi climbs on third place with 15.04% and Simion climbs on the fourth place with 14.92%.
After 75% of vote counting, Marcel Ciolacu is first, with 22.36%, Calin Georgescu comes second with 22.11%, George Simion with 15.05%, Elena Lasconi has 14.57%.
After 65% of vote counting, Marcel Ciolacu is first, with 22.63%, Calin Georgescu comes second with 22.15%, George Simion with 15.25%, Elena Lasconi has 13.88% %, according to AEP.
Abroad, Elena Lasconi is in first place, with 43% of the votes, followed by Călin Georgescu and Mircea Geoană. The results are presented after centralizing 6% of the minutes.
After counting 37% of the votes, Marcel Ciolacu and Călin Georgescu are neck and neck. According to BEC data, the standings are as follows: Ciolacu 22.9%, Georgescu 22%, Simion 15.3%, Lasconi 13.1% and Ciucă 9.8%.
After counting 23% of the votes, the ranking is: Ciolacu 23.3%, Georgescu 21.7%, Simion 15.5%, Lasconi 12.1% and Ciucă 9.9%. Votes from small polling stations are being counted in particular. In Bucharest, no votes were counted at all from Sectors 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6, and in Sector 3 only 5 polling stations.
The big surprise is Călin Georgescu, the independent sovereignist, who managed to beat the odds, opinion polls and exit polls and climb on the first position of the first round of presidential elections.
