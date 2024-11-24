The first official partial results of the presidential elections of November 24, the first round of voting, were published on the website prezenta.roaep.ro.

After counting 90.13% of the votes, Calin Georgescu climbs first 22.04.%, Marcel Ciolacu is second with 21.22%. Elena Lasconi is third with 16.5% and George Simion has 14.52%.

After 87.90% of counted votes, Calin Georgescu climbs first 21.99.%, Marcel Ciolacu is second with 21.53%. Elena Lasconi is third with 16.07% and George Simion has 14.64%.

85.17% votes counted: Calin Georgescu climbs first 21.99%, Marcel Ciolacu is second with 21.53%. Elena Lasconi is third with 16.07% and George Simion has 14.84%.

After counting 81.32% of the votes, Calin Georgescu climbs first 22.1%, Marcel Ciolacu climbs second with 22.08%. Elena Lasconi is third with 15.08% and George Simion has 14.91%.

80% votes counted: Marcel Ciolacu is still first, but on a downward path with 22.1%, Calin Georgescu comes second with 22.08%, Elena Lasconi climbs on third place with 15.04% and Simion climbs on the fourth place with 14.92%.

After 75% of vote counting, Marcel Ciolacu is first, with 22.36%, Calin Georgescu comes second with 22.11%, George Simion with 15.05%, Elena Lasconi has 14.57%.

After 65% of vote counting, Marcel Ciolacu is first, with 22.63%, Calin Georgescu comes second with 22.15%, George Simion with 15.25%, Elena Lasconi has 13.88% %, according to AEP.

Abroad, Elena Lasconi is in first place, with 43% of the votes, followed by Călin Georgescu and Mircea Geoană. The results are presented after centralizing 6% of the minutes.

After counting 37% of the votes, Marcel Ciolacu and Călin Georgescu are neck and neck. According to BEC data, the standings are as follows: Ciolacu 22.9%, Georgescu 22%, Simion 15.3%, Lasconi 13.1% and Ciucă 9.8%.

After counting 23% of the votes, the ranking is: Ciolacu 23.3%, Georgescu 21.7%, Simion 15.5%, Lasconi 12.1% and Ciucă 9.9%. Votes from small polling stations are being counted in particular. In Bucharest, no votes were counted at all from Sectors 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6, and in Sector 3 only 5 polling stations. The big surprise is Călin Georgescu, the independent sovereignist, who managed to beat the odds, opinion polls and exit polls and climb on the first position of the first round of presidential elections. Călin Georgescu has risen sharply in the polls in recent weeks. Georgescu had a strong campaign on TikTok, where many of his videos went viral. The BEC decided a few days ago that they should be deleted, because they did not have the mandatory electoral mark/code. Călin Georgescu was born on March 26, 1962 in Bucharest and completed his higher education at the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest, specializing in Land Improvements, after which he obtained a doctorate in Pedology at the same university. He also graduated from the postgraduate program “National Security and Defense – Geopolitics and Geostrategy”, of the “Carol I” National Defense College. He began his professional career in his specialty, and in 1991 he became an advisor to the Minister of the Environment Marcian Bleahu, in the cabinet headed by Theodor Stolojan. In the same ministry, he held the position of Secretary General from 1997 to 1998. Between 2000 and 2011, he was the executive director of the National Center for Sustainable Development. He was the coordinator of the teams that developed the 1999 and 2008 versions of the National Sustainable Development Strategy. In 2004-2005, he was a director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and in 2006-2012, he held the position of executive director at the Institute for Innovation and Development Projects. After the 2020 elections, when AUR managed to enter Parliament, George Simion’s party proposed Călin Georgescu as its candidate for prime minister. Dorin Lulea, the current first vice-president of AUR, specified at the time that Georgescu was not a member of the party, having been appointed as a result of his expertise in sustainable development. Georgescu was AUR’s candidate for prime minister during the political crisis generated by the fall of the Cîțu government in October 2021. On social media, but also in the TV shows invited in the past weeks, Georgescu did not hide his pro-Russia, sovereignist stance. He even had pro-Legionary positions.