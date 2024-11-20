The United States is temporarily closing its embassy in Kyiv after receiving “specific information regarding a potential significant air strike on November 20,” the US Department of State for Consular Affairs announced Wednesday morning in a post on the X network.

“Given the security developments in Ukraine, in coordination with the diplomatic missions of other allied and EU member states, the Romanian Embassy in Kyiv has taken additional measures to ensure the protection of personnel, the activity being limited to emergency actions. The situation is being permanently monitored and, in consultation with the Ukrainian authorities, the measures will be adapted according to developments,” the representatives of the Romanian Foreign Ministry also reported.