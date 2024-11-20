POLITICSTOP NEWS

Significant Airstrike Alert in Kyiv; Several Embassies Close, Romanian Embassy Restricts Activity

Ukraine also hit targets in Russia with British Storm Shadow missiles.

By Romania Journal
The United States is temporarily closing its embassy in Kyiv after receiving “specific information regarding a potential significant air strike on November 20,” the US Department of State for Consular Affairs announced Wednesday morning in a post on the X network.

“Given the security developments in Ukraine, in coordination with the diplomatic missions of other allied and EU member states, the Romanian Embassy in Kyiv has taken additional measures to ensure the protection of personnel, the activity being limited to emergency actions. The situation is being permanently monitored and, in consultation with the Ukrainian authorities, the measures will be adapted according to developments,” the representatives of the Romanian Foreign Ministry also reported.

The embassies of Greece, Italy and Spain in Kiev were closed to the public today after air raid sirens were activated in the Ukrainian capital several times overnight, CNN reports. The Greek embassy in Kiev told CNN it would be closed on Wednesday for “security reasons.”
Romania Journal
