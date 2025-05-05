Simion: I’d Name Georgescu PM, Replace CCR and Intel Chiefs

George Simion, who ranked first in the first round of presidential elections, revealed in an interview with the Financial Times how he would appoint Călin Georgescu as prime minister.

The AUR leader plans, if he becomes president, to change “the members of the Constitutional Court, the members of the secret services” and emphasizes that he can be “a mediator to find a majority in Parliament”.

George Simion, the candidate who, according to the first results, came first in the first round of the 2025 presidential elections, gave an interview to the Financial Times.

Foreign journalists described Simion as “the leader of the extreme right” and “a pro-Trump right-wing populist”. The AUR leader was asked how he would plan to appoint Călin Georgescu to a leadership position, given that he promised this during the campaign.

“So, as president, I can change the members of the Constitutional Court, the members of the secret services, so that I can ensure fair elections and I can be a mediator to find the majority in Parliament. This is how we can think of having him as prime minister (ed. Călin Georgescu),” George Simion declared in the Financial Times. The FT journalists also mentioned that, in the second round, George Simion’s rival would form an alliance “of all the main forces”.

“I am not too worried about such an alliance (…) This is just a smokescreen, a diversion, I am not the extremist, the hooligan, the isolationist that they present me to be”, George Simion also told foreign journalists.

Immediately after the publication of the first exit poll results, George Simion recorded a message before the results were displayed, which he later projected on a screen in the courtyard of the AUR headquarters.