The president of the AUR party, George Simion, published a letter addressed to Elon Musk on Friday inviting him to Bucharest. Simion calls for the cancellation of the November 2024 presidential elections and claims that “Europe now views Romania as an experiment”.

Elon Musk has expressed his displeasure over the annulment of the Romanian presidential election five times on X, and in his most recent post he calls the president of the Constitutional Court, Marian Enache, a “tyrant, not a judge.”

AUR leader George Simion invited Elon Musk to Bucharest in March or April for “a debate on democracy,” in a letter published on his account on X, the platform owned by the South African billionaire.

“Europe now sees Romania as an experiment, in which neo-Marxist ideologies test new methods to control the masses, without taking into account their will and democratic rights,” claims George Simion, although several European leaders have confirmed Russian interference in the presidential election, by supporting sovereigntist Călin Georgescu.

Simion declared his support for Georgescu in the presidential elections on May 4 and was personally involved in collecting signatures for his candidacy.